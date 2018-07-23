Oh Well...

I went to bed last night then couldn’t go to sleep. After about thirty minutes of laying there, I realized, I’d forgotten to write my post for today. It had been a busy day yesterday. I had to go into the office because my internet and laptop wouldn’t cooperate for me to get my final grades in for he class I’m teaching. I’m also doing some house cleaning because next week a friend of mine is coming to visit. She’ll be staying for nine days. I don’t know what I’ll do with her for nine days, because I can’t take the whole time off work, especially since I’m taking off this Thursday and Friday to go to Chicago for a museum studies class. This is a special symposium offered by my program. It’s going to be a busy week between getting the apartment ready for her visit and getting all my grading and schoolwork done for the class I’m teaching and the one I’m taking. I hope it all gets done as planned.
Ben Franklin would not approve of nine days!
