Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Pics of the Day




R.I.P. Tab Hunter
I know it’s a little late, but I wanted to post something in his memory.

Posted by Joe at 6:00 PM
Labels:
Reactions: 

1 comment:

Susan said...

These are beautiful, Joe. I don't know of Tab could take a bad picture with that smile. As they say, the camera loved him. Thanks for sharing. <3

July 11, 2018 at 6:08 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)