I miss having a swimming pool. I used to have one in Alabama, but few pools exist up here in Vermont. I guess even in the summer the water stays too cold. Some people around here seem to even wait until August to go to the beach because the water has finally warmed up some. Of course, people who are used to it up here don’t seem to mind the colder water. I guess they’ve never experience what it’s like to have a day so hot that you sweat as soon as you step out the door and then go plunge into a cool, but not cold, pool. Of course, with that type of pool, your body acclimates to the temperature and it just becomes heaven. Oh well, maybe I just need to experience the waters up here. There are a few gay swimming holes in Vermont. Maybe one day I’ll get into shape and brave the cold water.
No comments:
Post a Comment