Was Completed

Thus the heavens and the earth were finished, and all the host of them. (KJV) ( Genesis 2:1 )
How does it feel to complete a project, assignment, or case? That sense of accomplishment and productivity is very inspiring. Yet, if we find ourselves in the middle of an overwhelming project, it's easy to drop it and move on to an easier task. However, lots of loose ends result and nothing ever gets finished. If you find yourself discouraged and about to give up on your work, try focusing on the satisfaction of accomplishment when you are finished. This will give you the endurance you need to complete.
How does it feel to complete a project, assignment, or case? That sense of accomplishment and productivity is very inspiring. Yet, if we find ourselves in the middle of an overwhelming project, it's easy to drop it and move on to an easier task. However, lots of loose ends result and nothing ever gets finished. If you find yourself discouraged and about to give up on your work, try focusing on the satisfaction of accomplishment when you are finished. This will give you the endurance you need to complete.
No comments:
Post a Comment