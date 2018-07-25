What a Week !

Don’t look now, but it’s another busy week. It seems like all my weeks are busy these days. Today, I have to get all of my grading done for the week, because tomorrow I fly out to Chicago for a special museum studies symposium. Also, today I have to go get my hair cut and then pack for my trip. I’m looking forward to my time in Chicago, but it keeps me from home, and I’ve got a ton of stuff to do around the apartment before a friend of mine comes to visit next week. Plus there is some big news to come out of the museum, but until it’s official, I can’t say anything because I might jinx it. Hopefully, I’ll have good news soon.
