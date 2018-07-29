Sunday, July 29, 2018

Whoever Pursues


He that followeth after righteousness and mercy findeth life, righteousness, and honour. (KJV) ( Proverbs 21:21

In our excitement, we try to push people to do things we want them to do.  We cheer, goad, and even manipulate them into taking action or performing better.  Despite our great efforts, they may not move an inch.  It is in these times, it's most important to love and value that person, especially if they do not take action in the way we want them to.  It's more meaningful to love them with an unfailing love.  Are you showing unfailing love to those you are persuading to joining you? 

Susan said...

A good one, Joe. Thank you. <3

July 29, 2018 at 10:48 AM

