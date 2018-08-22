Annoying Things

Vermont can be an annoying state. With all their rules and regulations, they go overboard. Case in point, I’m having to go have my car inspected for it’s Vermont inspection. It’s already been inspected in New Hampshire where I bought it. I bought my car in New Hampshire because it was a couple of thousand dollars cheaper over there. Though it’s been inspected in New Hampshire, it is not a valid inspection in Vermont. I was told by the DMV, “We are looking for different things.” How ridiculous is that? Should all car inspections be the same no matter what state it is. I grew up in Alabama where inspections were not required. I like that way better.
