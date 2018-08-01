My best friend is arriving tomorrow night to stay for nine days. It’s nice that she can come for this amount of time. I’ve gone and stayed with her for a month before. We’ve known each other for over 15 years. We met back in graduate school and have been friends every since. She’s nervous about coming up here because she’ll be leaving her baby with her husband, but I’m sure he is more than capable of handling the baby on his own. I say baby, but I think he’s two or three now. Oh how time flies. Anyway, I plan to have a great time while she’s here, even if I have to still work most days that she’s here. We will have a good time. We are going to Montreal this weekend. She’s never been to Canada before, so this will be a new experience.
No comments:
Post a Comment