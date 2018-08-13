Monday, August 13, 2018

Blue Monday


It has a been a busy weekend. First, I went to an astronomers convention on Saturday. Sunday, I spent grading. Oh, how I hate to grade. It was always one of the drawbacks to being a teacher. With my new teaching gig, they have grading deadlines. Ugh! I’m tired and a bit down today. My parents were supposed to come visit at the end of the month, but for the second year in a row, they have backed out of visiting. This always gets me down. I haven’t seen them since Christmas, and they promised me they would come this year since they didn’t come last year. Anyway, it’s just disappointing.

Anonymous said...

Full Pouch Monday gets rid of the Monday Blues. Agreed? Denis

August 13, 2018 at 8:26 AM

