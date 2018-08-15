I just bought a brand new car. It only had 17 miles on it when I drove it off the lot. It’s a Honda CR-V, and I’m in love with it. It’s a bit bigger than I had anticipated when I started looking at this SUV, but that’s not a problem. It has just the right amount of roominess. It also has everything on it: remote start, heated seats, push button start, it syncs with my iPhone, and the list goes on.
It was an easy purchase too. I did most of the negotiating online and over the phone with their express buy option, and lucky I did too. The guy in charge of the express buy is gorgeous, and he had a butt like you wouldn’t believe. Anyway, all in all it was a great experience and they made buying a car so easy.
2 comments:
Congratulations, Joe! What a beautiful new car to go along with your new job, I hope it gives you many years of driving pleasure. Safe travels. <3
Blue is a terrific color for that car
