Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Brand New Car



I just bought a brand new car. It only had 17 miles on it when I drove it off the lot. It’s a Honda CR-V, and I’m in love with it. It’s a bit bigger than I had anticipated when I started looking at this SUV, but that’s not a problem. It has just the right amount of roominess. It also has everything on it: remote start, heated seats, push button start, it syncs with my iPhone, and the list goes on.

It was an easy purchase too. I did most of the negotiating online and over the phone with their express buy option, and lucky I did too. The guy in charge of the express buy is gorgeous, and he had a butt like you wouldn’t believe. Anyway, all in all it was a great experience and they made buying a car so easy.
Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
Susan said...

Congratulations, Joe! What a beautiful new car to go along with your new job, I hope it gives you many years of driving pleasure. Safe travels. <3

August 15, 2018 at 6:57 AM
bignate said...

Blue is a terrific color for that car

August 15, 2018 at 7:21 AM

