Busy at Work

We have a new exhibit that opens tomorrow. We are all rushing to get everything completed and ready to go for the opening tomorrow night. It’s actually a rather small exhibit. It will only be up four months, but to me it’s a very interesting exhibit. We are looking at how our alumni went out and changed the fabric of America. We have some quite famous alumni, and they make for an interesting exhibit. I hope we have a good turnout for the opening. It may be a small exhibit, but it’s been a lot of work on everyone’s part.
