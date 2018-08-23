I’m trying to get back into the routine of exercising again. I joined Planet Fitness and have been going with a coworker of mine. It’s so much more helpful/motivational when you have someone to go with you. So far we have just been doing the elliptical and treadmill. I’m not in very good shape and my workout partner had a foot injury and has not been able to exercise much in the last few months, so we are starting out slowly. Each time we are working out more and more. I need to start eating better and working out more. I’ve got to get my weight down to something more manageable.
2 comments:
New job, new car, NEW YOU! Good luck with it all, Joe. <3
Joe, the real danger from prolonged overweight, aka obesity, is that you will get Type 2 Diabetes. That is what I avoided some years ago by reducing my weight through (a) swimming half a mile a day and (b) walking half a mile a day. I particularly recommend swimming which tones up the entire body. Is there a swimming pool near you? Roderick
Post a Comment