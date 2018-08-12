For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same? And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so? (KJV) ( Matthew 5:46-47 )
As God's people, we are representatives of the difference He has made in our lives. If we behave the way nonbelievers do, how does this glorify God? It’s often difficult and ironic to love those who have hurt you in some way, whether it’s a coworker or even your father or mother. However, it's amazing how much peace comes to you when you learn to replace resentment with love.
As God's people, we are representatives of the difference He has made in our lives. If we behave the way nonbelievers do, how does this glorify God? It’s often difficult and ironic to love those who have hurt you in some way, whether it’s a coworker or even your father or mother. However, it's amazing how much peace comes to you when you learn to replace resentment with love.
No comments:
Post a Comment