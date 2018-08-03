I have to work this morning then my friend and I are headed to Montreal. We are going to stop on the way and tour Ben and Jerry’s, because you really can’t come to Vermont without a visit to Ben and Jerry’s. After we get to Montreal we will settle into our hotel room then probably get dinner somewhere and roam through the gay village, just so she can see it. She can’t get into many of the places. Then we will head to the old city for Saturday, probably go to the Museum of Fine Arts, and just have a fun day in the city. I’m not for sure what we will do Sunday other than to go home.
Joe, Have a good time in Montreal with your friend. As to me, I am off to Europe for two weeks, so access to the net and your blog will be intermittent. Roderick
