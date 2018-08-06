Today is my first official day with my new title. I am now the Curator of Education and Public Programs. For my first official act, I am going to be visiting two museum to find out more about heat their educators do and get some ideas from some of their exhibits. It should be a fun day. I’m taking my best friend with me, so she can tour the museums too. It will be a fun day out, but it will also be work.
1 comment:
Congratulations Joe, you hung tough on the way to this day, enjoy your visits.
Post a Comment