Saturday, August 18, 2018

Pic of the Day



Posted by Joe at 6:00 PM
Labels:
Reactions: 

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Hi Joe, back from Europe to discover that the new job (and the new auto) seem to be having a powerful influence on your libido (as per the pictures. Had a great time there despite the heat. Roderick

August 18, 2018 at 8:22 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)