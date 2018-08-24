Pic of the Day

A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
Thank God I'm FREE…. Retired on January 21 2011 after 37 years of teaching fine arts and English to French speaking students. 29 years of arts and 8 years of English.Now I'm always in TGIF....
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Thank God I'm FREE….
Retired on January 21 2011 after 37 years of teaching fine arts and English to French speaking students. 29 years of arts and 8 years of English.
Now I'm always in TGIF....
Post a Comment