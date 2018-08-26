Sunday, August 26, 2018

Pray About


Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. (KJV) ( Philippians 4:6

Do your best with the talents God has given you, and relinquish to Him the things over which you have no control.  When you turn all of your worries to God, a sense of peace will set in.  If you feel anxiety and worry building up in your thoughts, take a moment to ask your Heavenly Father to calm your fears.  Remember to thank Him by acknowledging that He is the creator of this earth. 

