Pray About

Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. (KJV) ( Philippians 4:6 )
Do your best with the talents God has given you, and relinquish to Him the things over which you have no control. When you turn all of your worries to God, a sense of peace will set in. If you feel anxiety and worry building up in your thoughts, take a moment to ask your Heavenly Father to calm your fears. Remember to thank Him by acknowledging that He is the creator of this earth.
