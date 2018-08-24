I am so glad it’s Friday. Even though I had Tuesday off, it still feels like it’s been a long week. There has been a lot to get done. I will be especially busy at work today. I’ve got some writing to do for the next exhibit, which opens next Friday. The weekend will be spent grading. I hate to have to spend the weekend grading, but the term ends Sunday. I have one more term teaching online at this university and then I will be done with them. I do not like or agree with their style of learning.
I second that emotion. This has been the week without end.
