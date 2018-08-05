Sunday, August 5, 2018

Walk with the Wise


He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed. ( Proverbs 13:20 ) 

We can all learn a thing or two from who we spend time with.  The question is whether the person we spend time with is making us a better person in turn.  When we are around others we begin to see different viewpoints, attitudes, and behaviors.  Over time, our minds embrace these thoughts which can make us either a healthier person or lead us down a foolish path.  Are you walking with wise people who share their wisdom to you? 

Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
