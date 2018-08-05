Walk with the Wise

He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed. ( Proverbs 13:20 )
We can all learn a thing or two from who we spend time with. The question is whether the person we spend time with is making us a better person in turn. When we are around others we begin to see different viewpoints, attitudes, and behaviors. Over time, our minds embrace these thoughts which can make us either a healthier person or lead us down a foolish path. Are you walking with wise people who share their wisdom to you?
