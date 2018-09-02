Beautiful Things

He hath made every thing beautiful in his time: also he hath set the world in their heart, so that no man can find out the work that God maketh from the beginning to the end. (KJV) ( Ecclesiastes 3:11 )
Sometimes it's hard to see the beauty in things, people, or life’s events. It's easy to be overwhelmed, stressed, and busy yet we don't take the time to see the beauty that surrounds us. He sees us as His beautiful creation. Remember that God has made us unique in His image. Look in the mirror and smile at God's beautiful creation!
Sometimes it's hard to see the beauty in things, people, or life’s events. It's easy to be overwhelmed, stressed, and busy yet we don't take the time to see the beauty that surrounds us. He sees us as His beautiful creation. Remember that God has made us unique in His image. Look in the mirror and smile at God's beautiful creation!
No comments:
Post a Comment