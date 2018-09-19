Fall Is Coming

The cooling off has finally begun. That’s not to say we won’t have another warm spell, but for at least the next ten days, our highs will be in the 60s. I love this type of weather. I hate the heat. I’m okay with the cold, but it’s the cooler temperature in the fall and spring that I crave.
2 comments:
I don't mind the heat, but humidity is just the worst
Me too I hate the big humid heat we had last summer in Montréal as in many other places.
As I have 5 air conditioning machines in my 5 1/2 appartement home, summer was a bit more endurable.
Fall and spring are nice seasons because the weather is just at the level I love: not too cold, not too hot.
BTW, the handsome man on the picture has just the kind of little ears I LOOOOVE.
