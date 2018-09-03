Labor Day honors the American Labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws, and well-being of the country. It is the Monday of the long weekend known as Labor Day Weekend and it is considered the unofficial end of summer in the United States. Here in the town where I live, there is a weekend long festival to celebrate Labor Day. There will be a big parade today. Truthfully, the parade itself isn’t that great but when the whole Corps of Cadets from the college marches down the street, that’s impressive. They all look so good in their uniforms. It’s a nice sight to see.
