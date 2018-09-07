My Mother Is Coming

I’m very happy. After two years of saying she would come, my mother is finally coming to visit. Her plane should arrive around 11pm tonight. I know that’s late, but it seems like planes always leave Burlington at 6 am and arrive at 11 pm. I don’t know what the airport does between those two times. By the way, her plane leaves going back to Alabama at 6 am Monday morning. My father refused to come. I’m not sure why, but he just didn’t want to. Tomorrow, my mother and I are going down to Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home, in Manchester, Vermont. We are also going to the outlet stores down there. I don’t know what we will do on Sunday; it is supposed to rain. We will figure something out though. Sadly, with her here, I will miss the very small Pride Parade in Burlington on Saturday. It is definitely not something that would interest my mother. A PFLAG mom, she is not.
1 comment:
Happy that you're happy, Joe. Hildene should be interesting for her, and the drive down will be scenic (which is true pretty much anywhere in the state). And you get to chauffeur her in your brand new car! Have fun!
