A few weeks ago, my grouchy, unfriendly neighbor moved out. The new lady who moved in is really nice. I often catch myself talking to her if she’s sitting out on the front porch. She’s definitely a talker, and I’m usually held up if she’s outside when I get home. It’s nice to actually have a neighbor I like and get along with.
Then there is my other new neighbor, he’s cute and kind of sexy. He’s obviously gay. No straight man dresses this well. Actually, it’s lots of different things that makes my gaydar go off. Anyway, I keep trying to find a way to introduce myself, but he keeps slipping through my grasp. He doesn’t seem as keen to meet us, but maybe that will change.
I met my cute (who turned out to be straight) neighbor when we had to shovel ourselves out of a snow storm.
