I’m busier than I ever have been at work. When I actually have time to sit at my desk it’s not for long. This morning is going to be very busy. I’ll be teaching two classes and then I, along with the whole university, have to attend a Title IX training.
If you don’t know what Title IX is, it simply states “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” This law includes sexual assault and harassment. So we have to be trained in it. The only good thing is that the Title IX officer is cute, gay, and has a great butt that he likes to accentuate with tight pants. So that will be the morning.
The afternoon will be going through architectural drawings to decide which are worth keeping. To say the least, it will be a busy day. There are other things going on too, such as the online class I am “teaching.” And then there are a few other things not worth mentioning at this time, but they keep me busy as well.
