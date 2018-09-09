Sunday, September 9, 2018

Pray Always



Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints; (KJV) ( Ephesians 6:18  ) 

God does not tire of hearing your voice.  Do you have a worry? A need? A reason for thanks? God wants to hear about it.  Prayer is the appropriate response in every occasion.  Take time to pray and connect with God today.  

Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)