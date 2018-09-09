Pray Always

Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints; (KJV) ( Ephesians 6:18 )
God does not tire of hearing your voice. Do you have a worry? A need? A reason for thanks? God wants to hear about it. Prayer is the appropriate response in every occasion. Take time to pray and connect with God today.
