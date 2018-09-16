Roots Will Grow

That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, (KJV) ( Ephesians 3:17 )
When you place your faith in God and trust that His plans for you are better than you can imagine, Christ will send the Holy Spirit to you. Through prayer and daily reading of the Bible, a relationship will grow. This relationship is unlike any other, and it will sharpen you to constantly grow to be more like Christ.
