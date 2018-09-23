Snakes and Doves

Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves. (KJV) ( Matthew 10:16 )
As much as we should desire to be kind and giving, sometimes it can be difficult to do so in our current culture. We want to be good but don't want to be taken advantage of. Like many things in life, this requires a delicate balance of assertiveness and servitude. If you are heavy on assertiveness, try being a bit more subservient today by allowing others to express themselves more. If you are in need of more assertiveness, try speaking up today, either by asking questions or praising someone.
