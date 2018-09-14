I am so excited, I can hardly contain myself. I have an oral history interview with someone I have been pursuing for three years. She came to my attention shortly after I arrived in Vermont, but she lived in Ohio and was not going to be coming to Vermont, so I had no way to interview her. I met her yesterday at homecoming. You might be asking so what? Why is he so excited? Well, when this woman graduated in 1963, the university was an all male school and she was one of the men. By her 50th reunion, five years ago, she had transitioned from male to female. There is no doubt she has stories to tell. I can’t wait until Sunday.
