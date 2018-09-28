I never thought today would come this week. Yesterday felt like Friday then the realization hit that it was only Thursday. I have a doctor’s appointment this morning. Hopefully, all the blood work I had down the other day will come out okay. I haven’t gained weight since I last saw my doctor, but I haven’t lost any either. He’s definitely going to tell me that I need to lose weight. I’m hoping everything else will be okay, and I will start trying to do better with losing weight.
Good luck! ^_^
