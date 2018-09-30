The Godly Care

A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel. (KJV) ( Proverbs 12:10 )
Animals are God’s precious creatures. He placed us above them not just to rule over them, but also to care for them. While it is good to help others in need, we should not forget about the animals in need of our nurturing. There are many shelters that need our help, which can be given through volunteering, fostering, and more. Isabella came from a shelter, and I am so glad I adopted her. She is a wonderful companion.
