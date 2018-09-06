We keep waiting on my new boss (he’s been in the job a few months now) to get over his learning curve. None of us thought he’d make a very good boss, but he was better than our alternatives. He’s good with all the schmoozing and meeting and such, but he sucks at management. In other words, he’s a good ass kisser, but not much else. I know we have budgetary concerns because our previous boss was fiscally irresponsible, but I don’t think he needs to penny-pinch as much as he does. There are only four of us, including him, in the office, so there isn’t much to manage. Mainly he needs to manage our office manager and leave us curators alone. Anyway, I just needed to bitch a little. I hope everyone has a wonderful day.
No comments:
Post a Comment