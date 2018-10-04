Yesterday was a long day. I got to work at 8 am and didn’t get home until after 9 pm. We had an event in St. Albans yesterday and last night. It was a good event and I enjoyed it, but it made for a long day. Today will be another long day. As soon as the museum would normally close, we will be doing tours for dignitaries for an hour or so and then we have another dinner to attend. Since the dinner is at the museum (and I don’t want to go to the talk afterwards), I will have to stay after the dinner until the caterers clean up and get out. I will get home earlier than I did last night, but probably not by much. Thankfully, for all this extra work, I will be off Friday, though I have to work Saturday.
1 comment:
Sounds like you need a break
