Monday, October 29, 2018

Are You Ready?


Are you ready for Halloween? It’s always one of my favorite holidays. My best friend called me from Texas Saturday, saying she wished I was there. Her annual Halloween party was that night. When we lived closer, it was always our Halloween party, but now it’s hers and her husband’s Halloween party. I miss a good Halloween party. If weather permits, my neighbor and I will sit out on the front porch and hand out candy this year. I’ve never participated in Halloween in Vermont, but I live in Halloween central. It seems that my part of town gets the most trick or treaters. It will be fun this year to take part. I’d still love a good party with some witches brew, but alas, I will settle for handing out candy.



Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

1 comment:

bignate said...

As RuPaul says, If you stay ready you don't have to get ready

October 29, 2018 at 8:13 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)