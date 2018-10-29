Are you ready for Halloween? It’s always one of my favorite holidays. My best friend called me from Texas Saturday, saying she wished I was there. Her annual Halloween party was that night. When we lived closer, it was always our Halloween party, but now it’s hers and her husband’s Halloween party. I miss a good Halloween party. If weather permits, my neighbor and I will sit out on the front porch and hand out candy this year. I’ve never participated in Halloween in Vermont, but I live in Halloween central. It seems that my part of town gets the most trick or treaters. It will be fun this year to take part. I’d still love a good party with some witches brew, but alas, I will settle for handing out candy.
1 comment:
As RuPaul says, If you stay ready you don't have to get ready
Post a Comment