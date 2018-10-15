I got back from Montreal yesterday. It was a good drive back. Even the border crossing didn’t take very long. The scenery was beautiful with all the fall colors. I just put on an audiobook, set the GPS, and headed home. Isabella was so very glad to see me. She was meowing and purring and just all over me. It’s nice that she actually misses me. She doesn’t like being alone.
Now it’s back to work. I have a weeks worth of stuff to catch up on. In addition I have several meeting the next few days. It should be a busy week.
Welcome back. I hope the conference was enlightening and well worth it. When I saw the title of your post and the accompanying picture, I thought he might have been your Uber driver.
