So far, the conference has been a good one. It’s just a couple of metro stops from my hotel, so it’s easy to get to. Usually conferences are held in a hotel, but this one is being held at Concordia University, so all the conference hotel are away from the conference. While they are closer than mine, the walk has to be longer, since my hotel is right at a metro station and the other metro station lets out right in the building of the conference. It’s very convenient. I decided to forgo the receptions and only attend the sessions. Receptions are okay if you’re going with someone else, but I hate going to them by myself. The individual sessions, I don’t mind going by myself, but the receptions I hate.
No comments:
Post a Comment