I have to be at work an hour early today. I am not a morning person. I hate getting up early and usually wait until the very last minute to actually get out of bed. My morning routine is simple. I get up, take a shower, shave, brush my teeth, and get dressed. Then, I head to work, where I make a cup of coffee. No one bothers me before my coffee. The trade off for coming in early is that I get the afternoon off.
How do you get so much done before coffee? If I could have the coffeemaker by my bed I would.
