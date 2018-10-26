Friday, October 26, 2018

Early Day


I have to be at work an hour early today. I am not a morning person. I hate getting up early and usually wait until the very last minute to actually get out of bed. My morning routine is simple. I get up, take a shower, shave, brush my teeth, and get dressed. Then, I head to work, where I make a cup of coffee. No one bothers me before my coffee. The trade off for coming in early is that I get the afternoon off.

Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
bignate said...

How do you get so much done before coffee? If I could have the coffeemaker by my bed I would.

October 26, 2018 at 6:55 AM

