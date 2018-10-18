A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
Both men and beasts are adorable, but especially the kittens in pics 1 & 2. Thanks, Joe. I hope you are feeling a lot better today. <3
That's a cure-all!
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Both men and beasts are adorable, but especially the kittens in pics 1 & 2. Thanks, Joe. I hope you are feeling a lot better today. <3
That's a cure-all!
Post a Comment