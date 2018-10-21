Sunday, October 21, 2018

In the Truth


He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him. (KJV) ( 1 John 2:4

Having a relationship with Jesus will keep you grounded and leaning into a growing faith. A growing faith is a good sign. In a relationship, truth is spoken, conviction is felt, and confidence in God strengthens. Walk in the truth and obey God's commandments.  Was there a time in your life when you weren't living in the truth?  What were the circumstances? 

Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)