He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him. (KJV) ( 1 John 2:4 )
Having a relationship with Jesus will keep you grounded and leaning into a growing faith. A growing faith is a good sign. In a relationship, truth is spoken, conviction is felt, and confidence in God strengthens. Walk in the truth and obey God's commandments. Was there a time in your life when you weren't living in the truth? What were the circumstances?
Having a relationship with Jesus will keep you grounded and leaning into a growing faith. A growing faith is a good sign. In a relationship, truth is spoken, conviction is felt, and confidence in God strengthens. Walk in the truth and obey God's commandments. Was there a time in your life when you weren't living in the truth? What were the circumstances?
No comments:
Post a Comment