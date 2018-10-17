Kisses are always wonderful, but they are even more so when there are roaming hands. I once went out with a guy who wouldn’t kiss. He would do basically anything sexually, but he wouldn’t kiss. He felt it was too intimate. I honestly don’t understand that. Kissing is so natural. To me it’s the first step. I love a good kiss. Even just a peck on the lips can be exciting when with the right person. You don’t have to have full on kissing with tongue and all involved, but just two sets of lips pressed together is a wonderful feeling. Add to that the touch of a man’s hands on your body and the feel of his hard body up next to yours. Then it can be a tender embrace before going back to kissing. Kissing just cements an intimate moment.
2 comments:
I totally agree. My lover and I totally get into kissing, one of the benefits of our long term relationship is we know what gets the other going. His deep kisses never fail to get a rise out of me. And I love exploring his most with my roving hands. And ALWAYS a kiss when we part.
To me kissing is a MUST.
For the last 3 months, I was hosting for sex a bi guy that was a good lover in bed BUT not at ease to kiss. That was a turn off for me.
That said and with the fact he's with a woman I told him to stop seeing me.
He tried to tell me that he'll try to be more a «kissing» man.
For me, it was too late.
I always had great kissers when in serious relationships in the past.
YOP! Kisses are very important in a relationship.
