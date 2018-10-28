Miracles Do Happen

Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works' sake. (KJV) ( John 14:11 )
Much of the work Jesus did on earth was miracles he performed. However, in present day we discount the credibility of miracles because we rely heavily on reason and logic but a large portion of believing in miracles is having faith in God. Is there an area in your life where a miracle is needed? Maybe it's in your relationships, finances or in your heart. Don't give up on believing. Miracles can and do happen but only through your faith in God.
Much of the work Jesus did on earth was miracles he performed. However, in present day we discount the credibility of miracles because we rely heavily on reason and logic but a large portion of believing in miracles is having faith in God. Is there an area in your life where a miracle is needed? Maybe it's in your relationships, finances or in your heart. Don't give up on believing. Miracles can and do happen but only through your faith in God.
No comments:
Post a Comment