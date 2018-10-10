Off to Montreal

I leave today going to Montreal for a conference. I’ll be there until Sunday. This is usually a good conference. Everyone is congenial. I’ve been to conferences before where people were very critical of papers presented, but this conference isn’t like that. I decided to stay in the gay village and not at one of the conference hotels. I have one hotel that I particularly like and it’s only two subway stops from the conference which is being held at Concordia University. So the next several days will be spent listening to papers being presented and then most of the evenings, I should have free.
I wonder if the location of the conference (Canada) has an impact on how the attendees behave (I.e. more congenial)?
Get a room with that view
Have a wonderful time in Montreal, Joe. Enjoy the conference, the people, and the sites. Safe travels. <3
I doubt it. The last time I went to this conference, it was in Long Beach. I think it has more to do with the topic, which is oral history.
