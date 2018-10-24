Wintery Wednesday

The weather people are predicting heavy snow all morning, which probably means it won’t snow at all. Then Sunday, they say we are in for a nor’easter. Isn’t it too early in the season for a nor’easter? It’s not even winter yet. It’s going to be a busy day too. We have a major event at the museum this morning. It’s the first of the public programs I have fully developed on my own since taking over this new job. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it goes well and people actually show up. Then I am taking off this afternoon because I have a phone interview for a job back home. It would be a really cool job, and I’d be closer to family, but I don’t think they can match in salary what I am currently making. Even though I’m quite happy doing what I’m doing, if they offered me enough money, I’d have to seriously consider it. Right now, it’s just a phone interview. So it will be a busy stress filled day today.
1 comment:
Good luck with both the program and the interview. Sending good thoughts your way and I hope you get what your heart desires.
Post a Comment