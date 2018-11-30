Friday, November 30, 2018

Ok, so I’d take him without underwear, too. Today is my birthday. I took today off from work so I can sleep in and do nothing all day long. I just want a nice lazy day. My birthdays are not as happy as they used to be. It’s not because I’m getting older; I don’t mind that. It’s because three years ago on my birthday, I found out that one of my best friends had died in a car crash. I’ll always remember the day I lost him, sadly it happens to also be my birthday. So I won’t be doing anything special on my birthday. Instead, I will be celebrating tomorrow, when I go to the Lorrie Morgan concert.

3 comments:

HuntleyBiGuy said...

Bittersweet memories. So sorry for your friend. I hope you enjoy the concert and it brings you joy.

November 30, 2018 at 6:35 AM
Unknown said...

Happy Birthday hope you enjoy the concert.

November 30, 2018 at 8:10 AM
Anonymous said...

My long time wish has been that as an ideal birthday gift you would find a partner, a bit more mature than the display, to share your life. I am still hoping but happy birthday anyway, Roderick.

November 30, 2018 at 8:52 AM

