Ok, so I’d take him without underwear, too. Today is my birthday. I took today off from work so I can sleep in and do nothing all day long. I just want a nice lazy day. My birthdays are not as happy as they used to be. It’s not because I’m getting older; I don’t mind that. It’s because three years ago on my birthday, I found out that one of my best friends had died in a car crash. I’ll always remember the day I lost him, sadly it happens to also be my birthday. So I won’t be doing anything special on my birthday. Instead, I will be celebrating tomorrow, when I go to the Lorrie Morgan concert.
3 comments:
Bittersweet memories. So sorry for your friend. I hope you enjoy the concert and it brings you joy.
Happy Birthday hope you enjoy the concert.
My long time wish has been that as an ideal birthday gift you would find a partner, a bit more mature than the display, to share your life. I am still hoping but happy birthday anyway, Roderick.
Post a Comment