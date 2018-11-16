I wish I could stay comfortably in my bed this morning. Instead, I’ll be getting up early and brushing the snow off my car and hoping I can get to work tomorrow. There is a high probability that I will be the only one at work today. Two of my fellow coworkers had planned to be off long before we were expected to get 8-12” of snow. The other coworker lives on a mountain and may not be able to safely make it to work. So it will likely just be me. That’s going to make for a long day. Most of the students are gone for Thanksgiving break, so it will be quiet around the museum. Oh well, I have a few things I can work on.
