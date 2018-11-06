Election Day

Nothing human disgusts me unless it’s unkind, violent.
-Hannah to Shannon, Act III, The Night of the Iguana
Hannah’s words to Shannon is my favorite line in The Night of the Iguana. While she is a chaste woman, she does not judge others for their sex/private lives. If more people had this attitude, the United States would be a much better place. That’s why it is so important that we go vote today. Everything Donald Trump and his MAGA minions stand for is “unkind, violent.” We can change that. We can vote and put Democrats back in office. We can strip Trump of his power. Get the message out, and please go vote. Vote to have sanity back in the United States. Vote for hope, not fear. Vote for change. Vote Democrat.
I leave today to go to a museum conference. I’ve been to academic conferences before, but I’ve never been to one specifically for museums. Even though I will be leaving this morning, rest assured I will be voting before I leave; I’m casting my ballot especially for Christine Hallquist. She has a vision to bring Vermont into the twenty-first century. While socially the state is mostly ahead of its time, economically it is far behind. She can make the changes we need which is why I’ll be voting for her. I believe in Christine for Vermont. I believe in Democrats across the country. I will cast my vote first thing before going to work today. Please vote today for a better United States of America.
