Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I wanted to tell you a few things that I am thankful for this year. I’m thankful for my good friends Jennifer and Susan. Though they are not here with me (one’s in TX, the other in NYC), they are with me in my heart. Speaking of being in my heart, I am also thankful for my loving family, who I hope will have a wonderful Thanksgiving. I’m also thankful for my job. This time last year it was uncertain if I’d have one. I’m also thankful for the people I work with who I love dearly. I am thankful for my new neighbor who is having me downstairs for Thanksgiving dinner today. I have so much to be thankful for this year. What are you most thankful for?
1 comment:
Loved the post, Joe. :) I too am so very thankful for our friendship. Have a wonderful day and enjoy your holiday weekend. <3
Post a Comment