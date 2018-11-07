I’m at a conference in Connecticut. We had drinks while watching the returns come in. There was good news and bad news when I went to bed. I hope the good news wins out, but it wasn’t looking good for Christine. It seems that everything else in Vermont went Democrat except for the governor. I’ll check final results this morning if they are in, but I just couldn’t stay up late last night watching returns. I had to be up early this morning for breakfast before the conference sessions start.
