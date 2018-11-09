Today is the last day of the conference, and secretly, I am just ready to be home, it’s been a fairly good conference, but there has also been protests by the workers about their low wages, to which they are in the midst of labor talks. It means that many people didn’t want to have sessions at the hotel, so they moved them off site. The offsite locations are hard to get to and many of my sessions I’d looked the most forward to were moved. So at this point I’m fed up a little and just ready to be home.
